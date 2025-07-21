Why Soha Ali Khan’s morning ritual is all about white pumpkin juice

Actor-turned-author Soha Ali Khan is no stranger to wellness trends, but her latest health ritual is delightfully fuss-free. In a recent Instagram post, she revealed the one morning habit she swears by: a simple, homemade detox juice made from white pumpkin (also known as ash gourd or petha). Quick to make and easy on the gut, it’s her go-to for starting the day right. Actor Soha Ali Khan

The Prep

All you need is ash gourd, lemon juice, and a pinch of salt. Peel and chop fresh ash gourd, blend it with a little water, and strain the clear juice. Add a dash of lemon juice and a pinch of salt. The result is a cooling, gut-friendly drink that’s quick to make and easy on the stomach.

Soha shared that she’s been drinking this on an empty stomach every morning for the past three months. “It’s detoxifying, cooling, and great for my gut,” she wrote in her caption.

She also offered one essential tip: always taste a small piece of the ash gourd before use: “If it tastes bitter, discard the whole thing. Only fresh, ripe, non-bitter ash gourd from a trusted source should be used.

Why it works

This simple, three-ingredient drink packs a powerful wellness punch with its cooling, hydrating, and gut-friendly properties. It helps flush out toxins, supports digestion, and is often recommended in Ayurveda for its calming effect on the body. Whether you’re looking to beat the heat, reset your gut, or simply start your day on a healthy note, Soha’s morning ritual offers a gentle, nourishing boost.

Dr Komal Malik, Head Dietetics at Asian Hospital, Faridabad, says, “It is packed with vitamins A, C, and E, antioxidants, and dietary fibre, which support digestion, immunity, and detoxification. Its low-calorie, high-fibre profile makes it ideal for weight watchers and diabetics. Regular consumption may also promote clearer skin and a calming effect on stress and anxiety.”

Adding to that, Dr Anjana Kalia, Ayurvedic Doctor and Nutritionist at Bloom Clinix, notes, “It helps regulate body temperature and eases heat-related issues like acidity and skin rashes. Supports liver and stomach cleansing, aiding overall detoxification and also supports kidney health and may reduce the risk of kidney stones. However, moderation is key. Always consume it fresh and unsweetened, and consult a healthcare provider before including it in your routine if you have underlying health conditions.”

(Written by: Aarohi Lakhera)