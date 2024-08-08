Yashoda super speciality hospital Kaushambi launches new fertility & IVF centre

Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital Kaushambi proudly announced the inauguration of its new Yashoda Fertility and IVF Centre in Karkardooma, Delhi, expanding their specialized care to the community. The MediCentre ensures comprehensive care for all patients including Physiotherapy.

The inauguration ceremony was witnessed by Chief Guest Harsh Malhotra, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Corporate Affairs, with the Guest of Honour Om Prakash Sharma, MLA from Vishwas Nagar, Delhi. A distinguished assembly of gynaecologists, medical professionals, and medical experts attended the event.

The Yashoda Fertility and IVF Centre is the first venture of Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital, Kaushambi in the field of IVF and Fertility with a state-of-the-art equipped facility and latest technologies. This centre is a collaborative effort between team Yashoda's and renowned IVF specialist Dr Rishikesh Pai from Mumbai, whose impressive 40-year career includes thousands of successful cases in Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Infertility.

The MediCentre’s comprehensive Super Speciality services include Medical Genetics, IVF treatments, Fetal Medicine, Nephrology, Medical Oncology reflecting Yashoda’s dedication to holistic and patient-centred care. Yashoda Super Speciality MediCentre is proud to announce its extensive range of medical services to provide the best patient care and treatment with regular OPDs dedicated to various specialties. The MediCentre ensures comprehensive care for all patients including Physiotherapy. The facility offers Super Speciality OPD services, advanced diagnostic capabilities including Lab tests, X-rays, and Ultrasound, as well as specialized treatments such as IVF, Dialysis, and Chemotherapy.

Harsh Malhotra, said, “It is truly inspiring to witness the launch of Fertility and IVF Centre, which is a significant step forward in advancing the accessibility and quality of fertility treatments for the people.”

Dr. P.N. Arora, Chairman of Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital Kaushambi, shared his heartfelt views: “As we open the doors to the Yashoda Fertility and IVF Centre, we are not just launching a new facility but we are also giving hope to countless families. Each step we take here is driven by a passionate commitment to bringing the gift of life to those who have longed for it. Our hearts swell with pride and emotion as we begin this journey to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our patients, with the best doctors in our country who will serve our patients, and provide them with the care and compassion they so richly deserve.”

Dr. Upasana Arora, Managing Director of Yashoda Super speciality Hospital Kaushambi, expressed her emotions: “Today marks an extraordinary milestone for us and our heart is brimming with both pride and gratitude. The inauguration of the Yashoda Fertility and IVF Centre is not just a celebration of a new facility but a profound commitment to the countless families yearning for the joy of parenthood."

*Partnered content