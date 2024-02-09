Working on a docu-series is a double-edge sword: Kushal Srivastava

Feature film the Vodka Diaries director Kushal Srivastava finds documentary making more challenging task than helming a film. Director Kushal Srivastava

“Telling stories with fictional characters, letting your actors take charge. So, direction is a job where you can add your thoughts and perceptions but dabbling in a documentary series is different from a ball game. What you think is secondary as what matters is the fact and it should remain intact. You cannot afford to go wrong with facts and figures as in today’s time there are many who will point fingers at you.”

Srivastava had his first docu-series The Battle of Ayodhya released in January last month and feels happy with the response it earned since its release. “The series is the result of five years of hard work, study and slogging that we could come up with the project like this. The six-part series traces the history of the sequence of events, the court cases and how people in the city have all been associated with Shri Ram in some way or the other. It is beautiful relationships, camaraderie and connection that you get to witness when you meet the locals there. When I discussed the idea with my producer Sarit Agarwal he immediately gave me a go ahead. To be honest we always knew that it will not be an easy project, but we had to make the move and complete the series.”

“It was like walking on a double-edged sword, ideally in such situations one should just stick to the truth and facts. I think this approach worked in our favour and the way the audience on YouTube has received it, this shows that people connect with honestly made projects,” Srivastava further adds.

After the documentary, Srivastava wants to focus on his web-series, “Based on story of Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa (Retd) and Kargil War hero late Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja we are all set to begin the shoot mid-year, for now we are working on the casting. Once my dream project is done, I will go back to making movies – either I’ll take up a thriller or a slice-of-life story. Let’s see what goes first.”