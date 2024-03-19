World Oral Health Day: Have you been making these dental hygiene mistakes?

This is one of the most basic habits, but it's also something that a lot of people get wrong. The habit of brushing right can play a crucial role in how healthy your teeth are. With World Oral Health Day coming up tomorrow on March 20, it's time to prioritise oral health for the betterment of overall health.



Talking about the importance of oral hygiene and how it can prevent of dental issues and contribute to an overall well-being, Dr Ritika Malhotra, Head of Department, Department of Dental & Maxillofacial Surgery, Shalby Sanar International Hospitals, Gurugram, says, "It is said that your mouth is the mirror to your body and reflects the general health and well-being. Everyone deserves to learn about the oral health regime and the mistakes people make while simultaneously taking it for granted. It is quite literally the small things that make the most impact when it comes to dental hygiene." Practising the right oral hygiene goes a long way to prevent dental disease(Shutterstock)

Dr Ritika Malhotra takes us through the dental mistakes we’ve been doing, knowingly and unknowingly:

1. Faulty brushing technique: Brushing horizontally instead of vertical and circular strokes is considered as a faulty way of brushing. Also, brushing rigorously leads to enamel being worn out.

2. Wrong toothbrush: Use of toothbrushes that are hard instead of soft should be avoided. Toothbrushes with hard bristles cause damage to the enamel.

3. Abrasive toothpaste: Toothpaste containing cloves, salt or any other abrasive component should not be used. The use of gel-based formulated fluoridated toothpaste does the trick.

4. Not brushing twice: Brushing at night is more important than brushing in the morning. At night, there is more bacteria build up due to less saliva, which can lead to formation of caries.

5. Consuming excessive sweets: Eating or drinking too much of sugary products and not rinsing the mouth contributes to caries formation.

6. Smoking/tobacco chewing: Use of tobacco or smoking can cause damage to your oral hygiene along with your overall health.

7. Ignoring the first signs: Foul smell from the mouth, bleeding gums and sensitivity to cold are the first signs of dental problems. Ignoring these signs and not visiting the dentist once in six months can aggravate the underlying issue at hand.

8. Use of toothpicks: Picking chunks of stuck food in between your teeth with the help of a toothpick should be avoided. Flossing is considered an essential step along with brushing to get rid of the debris from in between the teeth.

9. Excessive intake of citrus food and aerated beverages: It can lead to erosion of the enamel over time because of the acidic nature of the consumed food/beverages.

10. Avoiding professional cleaning during pregnancy: Pregnant women are more prone to inflammation of the gums and consecutive gum enlargement due to hormonal changes. A session of professional cleaning is advised for pregnant women.

11. Not starting oral health regime early in life: Ignorance of an oral hygiene regime or not taking care of the milk teeth since childhood can be harmful for the child.

12. Excessive use of mouthwash: Teeth get stained if the mouthwash is used for more than three weeks at a stretch. It should also not be used immediately after brushing as the ingredients of the toothpaste counteract with the ingredients of the mouthwash.

13. Not getting professional cleaning done: Scaling or a professional cleaning should be done once in six months failing which leads to plaque and tartar deposits further leading to gum diseases.