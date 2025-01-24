Yuzvendra Chahal’s blurred Instagram story adds to divorce rumours with Dhanashree Verma

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has sparked fresh speculation about his personal life with a cryptic Instagram story, adding fuel to ongoing rumours about his impending divorce from wife Dhanashree Verma. The post features a blurred image of Chahal alongside an unidentified woman, leaving fans guessing about its significance. Yuzvendra Chahal's recent activity on Instagram has piqued the fans' interest yet again as it has re-ignited the divorce rumours with his wife Dhanashree Verma.

While Chahal has not offered any explanation, the timing of the post—shortly after his statement addressing the rumours surrounding his marriage—has only intensified the chatter on social media. Fans and followers have flooded platforms like Twitter and Instagram with theories, questioning whether the image is a subtle hint about a new romantic connection or an indication of developments in his personal life. The intentionally obscured nature of the post has done little to dampen the curiosity, with many interpreting it as a calculated move to keep the focus ambiguous.

This comes after Chahal recently addressed the divorce rumours from Dhanashree with a heartfelt statement, where he appealed to fans to avoid jumping to conclusions. He expressed gratitude for their support but emphasised the need for respect and privacy during this challenging time.

Chahal stated, “I am grateful to all my fans for their unwavering love and support, without which I wouldn’t have come this far. But this journey is far from over, as there are still many incredible overs left to deliver for my country, my team, and my fans.

“While I am proud to be a sportsman, I am also a son, a brother, and a friend. I understand the curiosity surrounding recent events, particularly about my personal life. However, I have noticed certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true.” Despite his plea for restraint, Chahal’s latest post has reignited speculation, leaving fans and observers intrigued about the state of his marriage. For now, the cricketer remains tight-lipped, while the public continues to speculate on what lies ahead.