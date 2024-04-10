Zakat-al-fitr: The soul of Eid celebrations

Eid is an occasion for giving and sharing whatever best you can as an individual. A giveaway for the less fortunate and needy Zakat-al-fitr is supposed to be given before Eid. Zakat-al-fitr, (For representational purpose only)(Shutterstock/(For representational purpose only))

Lucknowite Subhan Ansari (49), a businessman, has been busy wrapping the last two fasts for the holy month of Ramazan. His family is gearing up for the Eid festivities. But, for Ansari, the most important thing on his mind is to give away his Zakat-al-fitr before the festival arrives.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Zakat is essentially important

“Giving charity in the form of Zakat-al-fitr is a quintessential part of the festival. Zakat is essentially important. And it is best if people give donations before Eid namaz. Several economically well-off Muslims give Zakat which comprises 2.5% of their wealth and earnings. It is to help and support the needy and less fortunate in their lives,” shares Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, executive member of the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board.

We look at the city folks who have been doing their bit to fulfill the obligation and go the extra mile to make this world a better place for someone out there.

‘Doing my bit’

Fashion Designer Asma Hussain, adds, “Celebrations are incomplete till I fix up and clear all my Zakat-al-fitr dues. It’s not always about money for me, it is more about being there for someone who deserves to live a respectful life in the world. In 1995, I started providing a three-year free-of-cost diploma at my fashion institute for 30 intermediate or graduate students who want to make a career in the industry or simply want to take up a job. To date, thousands of students irrespective of gender, caste and religion have benefited and secured jobs and made me a content teacher and a human being. As this is my Zakat from my institute, I have been doing my bit to educate children who are still in school and can’t afford the same. This is all my way of giving back whatever I have been blessed with by the Almighty.”

‘Thoda hi sahi...’

Secretary and director Cricket Association Lucknow, Khaleeq M Khan says, “For me, my first stint to understand the process was as a youngster when I saw my elder sister giving away all types of aid and support to less fortunate people. As I grew up, I realised that if we channelise the amount of Zakat in educating even one person in a family the entire family will benefit. It’s since that I have been supporting kids and youngsters to educate themselves and get a degree for over 25 years. As I started taking the cause forward, I knew it had to be done on a bigger scale, that’s when all my family members including my siblings got into it. Of late, when I meet students who are completing their engineering or master’s from reputed colleges it brings tears to my eyes – ki kaha se shuru kiya aur kahan tak aa gye. Thoda hi sahi, kuch toh uparwale ke raaste me de paye.”