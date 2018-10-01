HD Kumaraswamy, Karnataka chief minister: Architect of popular schemes

Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, the third son of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, is considered his father’s political heir. Having taken charge as the chief minister for the second time, Kumaraswamy has already bettered his father’s record. The first time he became the CM, in 2006, he was a first-time MLA. Both times Kumaraswamy became the CM in the state, the Janata Dal (Secular) was the junior partner in coalitions with national parties.

Kumaraswamy is credited with many popular programmes, especially the Janata Darshan, where he regularly meets with people in the state to try and address their problems directly. Earlier this year, Kumaraswamy decided to waive off at least Rs 40,000 crore worth of farm loans in the state, fulfilling one of the key promises made by his party in the election manifesto.

