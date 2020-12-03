e-paper
Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 to begin shortly. Watch Live here

Day 5 of the 18th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 will host Michelin star chefs and restaurateurs Gaggan Anand and Massimo Bottura, tennis icons Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi and founder and CEO of Central Square Foundation Ashish Dhawan and former Isro chairman Dr Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 17:50 IST
(Hindustan Times/YouTube)
         

Michelin star chefs and restaurateurs Gaggan Anand and Massimo Bottura will speak with chef and restaurateur Ritu Dalmia. Tennis icons Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi will also speak on Day 5 of the 18th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. The founder and CEO of Central Square Foundation Ashish Dhawan and former Isro chairman Dr Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan will also speak with Hindustan Times Editor-in-Chief Sukumar Ranganathan in today’s session.

Watch Live here:

