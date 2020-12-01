His iconic kitchen deftly balancestradition with modern innovation

htls

Massimo Bottura opened Osteria Francescana in Modena in 1995. An innovator and restaurateur for over 25 years, Bottura has consolidated his reputation as one of the world’s most creative culinary figures. His internationally renowned three Michelin star restaurant, Osteria Francescana, was named No. 1 on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list in 2016 and for the second time in 2018.

In 1986, Massimo Bottura bought Trattoria del Campazzo on the outskirts of Modena. Working alongside the rezdora Lidia Cristoni and an apprenticeship with French chef Georges Coigny, he built his culinary foundation on a combination of regional Italian cooking and classical French training. In 1994, Bottura sold Campazzo and departed for Montecarlo to work with Alain Ducasse at Louis XV. This experience was valuable for the chef and led to the opening of Osteria Francescana a year later in his hometown of Modena. Bottura’s kitchen walks a thin line between tradition and innovation. His dishes explore the deep roots of the Italian kitchen while making references to history and art.