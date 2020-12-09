e-paper
HTLS 2020: Cutting red tape and boosting accountability

HTLS 2020: Cutting red tape and boosting accountability

During his time in the Senate, Warner has worked to cut red tape, increase government performance and accountability, and promote private sector innovation and job creation.

htls Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 07:06 IST
The first in his family to graduate from college, Warner spent 20 years as a successful technology and business leader in Virginia before entering public office.
Senator Mark Warner was elected to the US Senate in November 2008 and re-elected to a third term in November 2020. He serves on the Senate Finance, Banking, Budget, and Rules Committees as well as the Select Committee on Intelligence, where he is the Vice Chairman.

During his time in the Senate, Warner has worked to cut red tape, increase government performance and accountability, and promote private sector innovation and job creation. From 2002 to 2006, he served as Governor of Virginia.

