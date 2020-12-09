HTLS 2020: How to build a global entertainment empire

htls

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 07:00 IST

She is an accomplished actor who ruled the film industry in Mumbai and Los Angeles, after being crowned, literally, as the most beautiful woman in the world.

He is a teen heartthrob who is one-third of the pre-eminent male group of this century, the Jonas Brothers.

When they came together, first over Twitter DMs, and then in a fairytale wedding in 2018, the duo forged an entertainment empire spanning movies, TV and music. Add a little Instagram romance and you know why they are this generation’s couple goals.