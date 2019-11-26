HTLS 2019: Deepinder Goyal, the man who disrupted the food ecosystem

htlsspeakersbio

He graduated with an integrated masters degree in Mathematics and computing from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-Delhi) in 2005 and joined Bain & Company, a management consulting firm, a year later. Within two years however, he had quit his job and laid the foundation of what was to become one of the largest food aggregators in the world, Zomato.

Under his leadership, the start-up that began as a platform for discovering restaurants in Delhi and the National Capital Region, is now in more than 550 cities in India, as well as in 24 countries across the world. Every month, 45 million Indians use Zomato.

Zomato has now expanded its focus on the food ecosystem: ensuring the right reutilisation of used cooking oil to make biodiesel energy, and through Zomato Feeding India, the India chapter of Zomato Feeding Foundation, which is a not-for-profit aiming to mitigate hunger, the company manages the distribution of over 16 lakh meals a month to the underprivileged, thus tackling both hunger and food wastage at a large scale.