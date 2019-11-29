e-paper
htlsspeakersbio Updated: Nov 29, 2019 15:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
         

Michael Phelps is the most decorated swimmer in history, capturing a total of 28 medals including a record-setting 23 gold medals, over the course of his career. Phelps utilized his performance bonus for winning eight gold medals in 2008 to establish the Michael Phelps Foundation. Committed to growing the sport of swimming, the Foundation addresses the need for water-safety through its signature program – im – that is available through the Boys &amp; Girls Clubs of America and Special Olympics International. The most decorated swimmer in World Championships history, Phelps launched his own competitive swimwear brand – MP – in partnership with Aqua Sphere in 2014. He has published two autobiographies – No Limits: The Will to Success and Beneath the Surface – that were New York Times and USA Today best sellers, as well as published one children’s book – How to Train with a T-Rex and win Eight Gold Medals.

