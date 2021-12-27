‘I can’t do something I don’t believe in’

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 18:56 IST

Actor Urvashi Jogiya is not willing to act in digital series with unnecessary adult content. On her visit to Varanasi she said, “There are lot of offers coming for web-series but most of them have bold shots with erotic content. And I’m not game for something that I don’t believe in.”

Urvashi who has also done episodic for TV shows like ‘Adaalat’ and ‘Saavdhan India’ feels bold content is not her cup of tea, “I have turned down three offers as I am not convinced doing bold shots. I love to act but I need to be convinced before taking up a project. Unnecessarily stripping in front of a camera is not a performance. But, if bold content is part of the script and worth it then I will surely do it,” says the actor.

Urvashi accepts to sustain in Mumbai one needs to work. “When I don’t shoot, I take up photo shoots and commercials. I have done lot of fashion and bridal shoots for make-up academies, fashion brands and photographers. Besides, I keep giving auditions. I also do talks on mental health which is very important in today’s world.” She was also played parts in shows like ‘Madhubala’, ‘Shapath’, and ‘Kya Hua Tera Vaada’.

The actor is also looking for opportunities to expand her horizon. “Being a Gujarati I am business minded. ‘Kuch-na-kuch to dhanda hona chahiye’ is the common mindset in our community. So, I’m exploring options. My visit to Varanasi was this purpose only.”

She had been to the city earlier too. “I came here in 2017 but that was just for travel. This time, I explored Bada Bazaar, picked up some stuff as I plan to venture in clothing line exhibition and gradually come up with my start-up.”

Going gaga about city’s rich heritage she said. “I love different shades of the city. Though it’s crowded at some places but the fact is that it’s beautiful and peaceful at the same time.”