I don’t have insane expectations, says Kangan

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 20:34 IST

Hailing from Margherita, Assam, actor Kangan Baruah Nangia says that coming from a non-film background and a small town, her set of struggles are very different but she feels content.

After wrapping shoot for OTT series ‘Jackson’ in Lucknow, the actor said, “Since I come from a small town, my expectations are also not very crazy and insane. I feel content with whatever I am doing.”

Talking about her journey, she said, “My struggles are very different. For us, who come from nowhere, getting a project is very difficult. Even after I did ‘Beyhad-2’, I did not have anything for 4-5 months and now even if I am playing a lead in ‘Jackson’ I don’t know what I will get next! We need to prove again and again so it’s an ongoing struggle for us.”

Kangan’s father wanted to become an actor and she grew up as a movie buff. “I also sing, so it was in Class XI when I did my first musical-play ‘Oliver Twist’ as lead. While graduating from Miranda House I did a lot of plays and joined a professional theatre group DramaTech. Then I moved to Mumbai and started with ads and did a web show ‘Hawa Badle Hassu’, few short films and then did TV show ‘Beyhad-2’ which ended with lockdown.”

The actor got the role while under quarantine in Assam. “For 10 years — first schooling in boarding, then three years in college and finally Mumbai — I have been away from home. From my hometown I sent my audition and within eight hours I was on a video call with Saurabh sir and I was in! And, here I am shooting as a LU student.”

This is her second visit to UP. “Since I was doing History (Hon), I once visited Agra for an educational trip from college. Best thing I like, as in my hometown Assam, the sun here rises so early unlike in Mumbai. We shot at Rumi Darwaza, Lucknow University, Residency, around both Imambaras which have a beautiful past. I even love the Hazratganj architecture. Being a history student, I feel a special connection.”