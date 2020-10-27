e-paper
I don’t have insane expectations, says Kangan

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 20:34 IST
Deep Saxena
Deep Saxena
Actor Kangan Baruah Nangia during the shoot of OTT series ‘Jackson’ at Lucknow University.
Actor Kangan Baruah Nangia during the shoot of OTT series ‘Jackson’ at Lucknow University.(Sourced photo)
         

Hailing from Margherita, Assam, actor Kangan Baruah Nangia says that coming from a non-film background and a small town, her set of struggles are very different but she feels content.

After wrapping shoot for OTT series ‘Jackson’ in Lucknow, the actor said, “Since I come from a small town, my expectations are also not very crazy and insane. I feel content with whatever I am doing.”

Talking about her journey, she said, “My struggles are very different. For us, who come from nowhere, getting a project is very difficult. Even after I did ‘Beyhad-2’, I did not have anything for 4-5 months and now even if I am playing a lead in ‘Jackson’ I don’t know what I will get next! We need to prove again and again so it’s an ongoing struggle for us.”

Kangan’s father wanted to become an actor and she grew up as a movie buff. “I also sing, so it was in Class XI when I did my first musical-play ‘Oliver Twist’ as lead. While graduating from Miranda House I did a lot of plays and joined a professional theatre group DramaTech. Then I moved to Mumbai and started with ads and did a web show ‘Hawa Badle Hassu’, few short films and then did TV show ‘Beyhad-2’ which ended with lockdown.”

The actor got the role while under quarantine in Assam. “For 10 years — first schooling in boarding, then three years in college and finally Mumbai — I have been away from home. From my hometown I sent my audition and within eight hours I was on a video call with Saurabh sir and I was in! And, here I am shooting as a LU student.”

This is her second visit to UP. “Since I was doing History (Hon), I once visited Agra for an educational trip from college. Best thing I like, as in my hometown Assam, the sun here rises so early unlike in Mumbai. We shot at Rumi Darwaza, Lucknow University, Residency, around both Imambaras which have a beautiful past. I even love the Hazratganj architecture. Being a history student, I feel a special connection.”

