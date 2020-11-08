e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / / ‘I intend to be part of serious, subjective and experimental stories’

‘I intend to be part of serious, subjective and experimental stories’

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 18:50 IST
S Farah Rizvi
S Farah Rizvi
Taranjit Kaur
Taranjit Kaur(Sourced photo)
         

Born in Lucknow, actor, poet, filmmaker Taranjit Kaur, loves showing off her northern connect. “I was born in the city of nawabs and still have my relatives there. Before shifting to Chandigarh for studies, as my father was in railways, I travelling all over northern India. I love this connect and feel proud that my hometown is getting its due now, with more stories and shootings being planned there. Hope all the untold stories reach the audience,” said the ‘Airlift’ actor.

Taranjit has been associated with mix of cinema, theatre and documentary making. “My idea of storytelling is very much based on art cinema. I intend to be part of serious, subjective and experimental stories which is real cinema for me though commercial films with meaty script also influence me as an actor.”

Talking about her work the talented actor said, “I joined theatre company when I was a teenager and soon got opportunities to travel with the group. Later, I also organised children’s acting workshop before shifting to Kolkata with my sister. It was there I got to act in a few short films and I tried documentary making too. My first short film was ‘Raju’ that won Student Oscar Academy Award. Next was critically acclaimed film ‘Ankhon Dekhi’. I also worked appeared in films like ‘Saanjh,’ ‘Murder on the Road to Kathmandu’ and ‘Poppy’, these films brought me closer to art cinema.”

Taranjit made her English film debut by playing the role of a coal miner in the British film ‘Mouth of Hell’ (2014). “Besides acting I love writing poems and find my stories there, that’s how my upcoming short film ‘Love Sex Soprano’ being directed by Shreemoyee Bhattacharya was scripted by me and is based on one of my poems. I am both acting and producing the film that is set for a November end release.” Besides, she is doing a feature film along with actor Annup Sonii.

top news
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
BigBasket faces potential data breach; details of 2 crore users put on sale on dark web
BigBasket faces potential data breach; details of 2 crore users put on sale on dark web
DC vs SRH Live: DC opt to bat in Qualifier 2, Saha misses out again for SRH
DC vs SRH Live: DC opt to bat in Qualifier 2, Saha misses out again for SRH
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Voting over in Bihar, here’s how top leaders are spending their Sunday
Voting over in Bihar, here’s how top leaders are spending their Sunday
Army officer among 4 killed in line of duty; 3 terrorists shot dead in J&K encounter
Army officer among 4 killed in line of duty; 3 terrorists shot dead in J&K encounter
DeMo anniversary: PM Modi hails move, Congress observes betrayal day
DeMo anniversary: PM Modi hails move, Congress observes betrayal day
US Elections 2020: What a Biden-Harris Presidency means for India
US Elections 2020: What a Biden-Harris Presidency means for India
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In