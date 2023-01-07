‘Everyone knows…’ Congress MP attacks BJP IT cell over #Boycott Bollywood

Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Saturday said actor Suniel Shetty's request to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath regarding boycott Bollywood online trend is a “sure-shot sign” that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) IT cell is materialising the hashtag in the form of popular opinion. The actor recently met with Yogi Adityanath during his Mumbai visit and talked about anti-Bollywood sentiments among the public. Shetty requested the chief minister to discuss the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the social media trend.

Following this, the Congress MP attacked BJP's IT cell for devising the trend “masquerading as popular opinion”. “Suniel Shetty requesting Yogi Adityanath to talk to PM regarding that Boycott Bollywood trend is a sure-shot sign that everyone knows where that hashtag is coming from and who is the ultimate overlord of such trends. It's BJP IT cell masquerading as popular opinion,” he said.

CM Yogi Adityanath was spearheading a road show in Mumbai to attract investment, also the Bollywood, for Uttar Pradesh. He invited industry's heavyweights for an interaction on January 5. During the occasion, Shetty attempted to draw CM's attention towards the hatred spread against Bollywood and said it can stop only he “takes the lead”.

A day after the meeting, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked BJP of using cinema to further its political ideology. His remark came amid the protests over the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’ with BJP leaders objecting Deepika Padukone wearing saffron bikini in the ‘Besharam Rang’ from the movie. Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra threatened to block the movie's release in the state if certain scenes were not ‘rectified’.