1 dead, 12 injured as supporters of BJP, CPI(M) clash in Tripura: Police

Published on Dec 01, 2022 12:06 AM IST

One person was killed and 12 were injured during clashes between supporters of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Tripura on Wednesday, officials said

ByPriyanka Deb Barman, Agartala

The clashes took place at Charilam, home turf of deputy chief minister Jishnu Devvarma, barely 27 kilometres away from Agartala. While no police complaint was registered at the time of filing this report, both parties blamed each other for the attack.

CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury alleged “Devvarma was behind the attack”

Information and cultural affairs minister Sushanta Chowdhury said the clashes were part of a “deep rooted conspiracy” hatched by the CPI(M) to malign the BJP-led government ahead of the elections next year.

A duty officer from the state police headquarters said: “Several people were injured and one was killed in the incident.”

Thursday, December 01, 2022
