 1 killed, 19 Indian pilgrims injured in bus accident in Iran | india news | Hindustan Times
1 killed, 19 Indian pilgrims injured in bus accident in Iran

Twenty Indian pilgrims were heading to the city of Qom, considered holy in Shia Islam, last night when the accident.

india Updated: Apr 16, 2018 23:24 IST
Iran's national flags are seen on a square in Tehran.
Iran's national flags are seen on a square in Tehran.(Reuters File Photo)

A 14-year-old Indian girl was killed and 19 Indians were injured when their bus met with an accident in Iran, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Monday.

Another national named Mohammad Ali is in the ICU, while 18 Indians were discharged after first aid, she said.

“Our mission staff is in the hospital to provide any assistance,” Swaraj said.

Qom is the site of the shrine of sister of Imam Ali ibn Musa Rida, the eighth Shia Imam.

The city is a significant destination of pilgrimage.

(This story has not been modified from its original version)

