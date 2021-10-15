1 killed, 3 injured as Jodhpur policeman’s minor son loses control of car

Jaipur: A 30-year-old man was killed and three others sustained injuries when a speeding car, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old son of a circle inspector in Jodhpur, hit multiple vehicles in Jodhpur, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11.30 pm on Thursday at Jodhpur’s Chaupasani Road. The deceased has been identified as Sadakat Ali, who was sitting on a scooter parked off the road, police said.

The accused allegedly borrowed the Audi car from his neighbour to go on a long drive with two of his friends, aged 17 and 23, an official added.

Police said the accused lost control of the speeding vehicle while jumping speed breakers. “The out-of-balance high speeding car first hit a street-side vendor, then a scooter, and finally a motorcycle. One person identified as Sadakat Ali, who was sitting on a scooter near the vendor died on the spot while two others got badly injured, one of whom is said to be in a serious condition,” a senior police officer told news agency PTI. Police have identified the injured as Vinod and Raju.

Later, the accused was allegedly thrashed by passers-by, who handed him over to the police.

Confirming the incident, Station House Officer Likhma Ram said medical examination of all three accused has ruled out any trace of alcohol, and police are checking the CCTV footage to ascertain who was on the driving seat. A case has been registered against the three under sections 279, 337 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code, he added.