1 killed, 4 injured in Manipur explosion

The suspected improvised explosive device exploded at a community hall at Khongjom in Manipur’s Thoubal district
Published on May 30, 2022 11:22 AM IST
BySobhapati Samom

IMPHAL: A construction worker was killed and four others were injured when a suspected improvised explosive device exploded at a community hall at Khongjom in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Monday, police said.

The injured were rushed to a district hospital, where one of them, Pankaj Mohato, 21, succumbed. The injured have been identified as Aroop Mandal, 30, Apoorva Mandal, 25, Rajesh Ramaanik, 19, and Souvik Patra, 18.

The construction workers were staying at the community hall and were involved in the construction of a water supply tank. Police said that the reason behind the explosion was not known immediately and that forensic and bomb disposal teams have inspected the explosion scene.

An officer at the Khongjom police station said they have registered a case and begun the investigation.

