1 killed, 80 injured in Valley clashes

A 20-year-old man was killed and over 80 others were injured as civilians clashed with security personnel at two places in south Kashmir Wednesday.

A group of youths clashed with security forces near a gunfight site at Pinjoora in Shopian. A joint team of police and army had launched a cordon and search operation in Pinjoora on a specific information about the presence of militants there. As the forces were busy in the operation, the gunfight with militants holed up in the village began.

Clashes erupted close to the firefight site as villagers tried to march towards it to allegedly give a safe passage to militants.

The forces used pellets and bullets to disperse the protesters and left 30 people injured. Later, Sajjad Ahmad of Shopian succumbed to his injuries.

A doctor at Shopian district hospital said 30 injured were brought there. “Six of the wounded were shifted to Srinagar hospitals...”

A police spokesman said the firefight was underway and exchange of firing was going on until late Wednesday.

Earlier at least 50 civilians were injured in clashes near the scene of a firefight between a militant and security forces at Mohammadpora in Kulgam district on Wednesday, a police officer said.

First Published: May 30, 2019 08:06 IST