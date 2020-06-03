1 killed in Alibag after electric pole falls on him as Cyclone Nisarga hits Maharashtra

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 18:15 IST

A 58-year-old man died after an electric pole fell on him at Umte village in Alibag, as Cyclone Nisarga made landfall in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Wednesday afternoon. No other casualties have been reported from the state so far, District Collector, Raigad, Nidhi Choudhary said.

“One death has been reported from Alibag. A 58-year-old man died after an electric pole fell on him at Umte village in Alibag. No other death has been reported so far across the district,” Choudhary said.

Several trees have been uprooted, electricity poles brought down leaving thousands without power in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, close to Alibag, where Cyclone Nisarga made landfall on Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, 85 large trees, some of which fell over houses, and 11 electric poles were ripped out as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said its teams will assess the damage once the cyclonic storm completes landfall.

After lashing the Maharashtra coast with wind speeds of up to 120 kmph, Cyclone Nisarga has started weakening and its intensity will reduce further by evening, the India Meteorological Department said.

The landfall of the cyclone began at 12.30 pm at Alibag and the process was completed by 2.30 pm, IMD director general Mrutunjay Mohapatra said. “It has started weakening. The wind speed is currently 90-100 kilometres per hour and the intensity will reduce further by evening,” he said.

The cyclone will further weaken into a cyclonic storm by Wednesday evening and into a deep depression by late night, an IMD bulletin said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), earlier on Wednesday, deployed 43 teams in Maharashtra and Gujarat and also evacuated nearly 1 lakh people living close to the coastline as Cyclone Nisarga began landfall in Raigad district.

“A total of 43 National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed in the two states of Maharashtra and Gujarat. Of the teams, 21 are on standby in Maharashtra and the rest in the neighbouring state. Nearly 1 lakh people have been evacuated from the areas in the path of the cyclone,” NDRF Director General SN Pradhan had said.

Besides Maharashtra, neighbouring Gujarat, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli have all been put on red alert as these states and union territories fall in the path of the severe cyclonic storm.

This is the second such cyclone to hit India within a month, after Cyclone Amphan, which barely two weeks days ago had battered West Bengal causing severe destruction and killing at least 80 people.