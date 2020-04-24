Coronavirus update: 10 Indian states with highest number of Covid-19 cases

india

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 14:36 IST

Coronavirus disease Covid-19 is infecting more and more states in India every day. The spread of the disease has slowed, but many states are under its grip.

While the total number of Covid-19 positive cases have crossed 23,000-mark, there are four states which have the bulk of these infecte patients.

Here is a list of states with highest number of Covid-19 cases:

1. Maharashtra: With the addition of 778 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra recorded the highest 24-hour jump on Thursday. The tally of infected has reached 6,427 in the state, according to state health department data. The Union health ministry has, however confirmed 6,430 Covid-19 positive cases so far.

2. Gujarat: The state has the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases. A total of 2,624 people are said to be suffering here, of which 258 people have been discharged while 112 lost their lives, according to Union Health Ministry data. Nine of the fatalities have been reported since Thursday.

3. Delhi: With 2,376 Covid-19 cases, Delhi is third on the list. Two people have died in the national capital since Thursday; the total number of fatalities here stand at 50, according to the Union Health Ministry.

4. Rajasthan: Rajasthan on Friday morning reported 2,000 cases of the coronavirus disease Covid-19 with 36 new infections, including 13 from Jaipur. The desert state is on the fourth spot in terms of the number of Covid-19 cases in the country after Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi. Rajasthan had reported 1000 cases on April 14, taking the Covid-19 tally to 1005.

5. Madhya Pradesh: The state has seen rapid increase in the Covid-19 cases, with Indore emerging as ine of the hotspots in the country. The state has reported 1,699 positive cases of Covid-19 till Friday. Eighty three people have died from Covid-19 here while 203 have recovered, according to the Union Health Ministry.

6. Tamil Nadu: The southern state is close behind Madhya Pradesh in terms of Covid-19 positive cases. Tamil Nadu has reported 1,683 cases till Friday, the Union Health Ministry said. The death toll has reached 20 in the state.

7. Uttar Pradesh: With further increase in numbers, Uttar Pradesh has 1,510 Covid-19 positive cases. While 206 people have recovered from the disease in Uttar Pradesh, 24 have died from the infection here, according to Union Health Ministry.

8. Telangana: Another southern state is fast approaching the 1,000-mark for Covid-19 positive cases. The Covid-19 positive cases have reached 960 in Telangana. Nearly 200 (197 to be exact) have made a recovery from the virus while 24 people have died from Covid-19.

9. Andhra Pradesh: The state has recorded 895 positive Covid-19 patients and 141 cases of recovery. Twenty seven people have died here, as per the latest data from Centre on Friday.

10. Kerala: As per the health ministry, Kerala reported 447 coronavirus cases on Friday. The state has witnessed three deaths due to Covid-19 while 324 people have successfully recovered.