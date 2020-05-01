10-year-old gangraped in Bihar’s Vaishali, accused absconding

india

Updated: May 01, 2020 14:46 IST

A 10-year-old girl was lured away with a promise of chocolates and allegedly raped by four men in a village in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Friday morning, police said.

The four men forcibly took the girl to a maize field in the village under Goroul police station area of the district and raped her there, officials said.

The girl was later found unconscious and profusely bleeding in the field by some farmers. She was rushed to the nearby community health centre from where she was referred to the Sadar Hospital for better treatment.

“The girl is in deep trauma. We are waiting for her condition to improve so that we can find more details,” Nurul Haque, Mahua’s deputy superintendent of police (DSP), said.

Police have registered a case against the four unidentified men based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s family. The men are on the run, officials said.

The case has been registered under section 376D (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

While the forensic team has collected samples from the crime spot, local police are on the lookout for the accused.

Report of crimes, especially sexual abuse, against girls and women have been on the rise in the state in the last month.

A 15-year-old girl was raped by five men in Qadirganj police station area in Nawada district on April 29. Two days before that, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped for four days by two men who later abandoned her in a village in Gaya district.

Siwan Police arrested four men for the alleged gang-rape of a minor under the Darauda police station area on April 12. Another minor girl was allegedly molested at Sakurabad police station area in Jehanabad district when she was returning home from a grocery shop on April 10.

A woman from the Beur police station area in Patna was abducted by four men and raped on April 3.