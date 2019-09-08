india

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 16:51 IST

The Narendra Modi government has completed 100 days since a historic re-election in the 2019 general polls. Five major decisions have dominated the first three months of the new administration. These include the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and the state’s bifurcation into two Union Territories, the amendment of the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the passage of the triple talaq bill in Parliament, amendment of the Motor Vehicles Act, and merger of 10 public sector banks into four units. Watch the full video to know how these decisions impacted India.

WATCH: 100 Days of Modi government 2.0: The 5 big decisions

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 16:34 IST