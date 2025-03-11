‘100% Hindu’: Maharashtra minister Nitish Rane introduces Malhar certification for mutton shops

Maharashtra fisheries and port development minister Nitish Rane launched the ‘Malhar certification’ for Hindu meat traders, saying it would help identify “rightful mutton shops” run by a “100 percent Hindu community” and ensure no adulteration. Maharashtra minister Nitish Rane launches 'Malhar certification' to identify Hindu-run mutton shops (Representative image)

“Today we have taken a very important step for the Hindu community in Maharashtra. Malharcertfication.com has been launched on this occasion,” Rane wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Through Malhar Certification, we will have access to our rightful mutton shops and there will be a 100 percent Hindu community and the person selling will also be a Hindu. No adulteration will be found in the mutton anywhere,” Rane added.

The Maharashtra minister said that people should buy mutton only from certified shops and avoid those without the certification, adding that the initiative would help financially empower the community's youth.

“I appeal to you to use Malhar certification as much as possible and in fact, not to buy mutton from places where Malhar certification is not available. These efforts will definitely make the youth of the Hindu community financially empowered,” Rane's post reads.

The Malhar certification seeks to unite Hindu butchers under one platform while ensuring the availability of non-Halal meat for Hindus and Sikhs. Rane said only Hindus would be involved in Jhatka meat production, removing any ritualistic slaughter.

According to its website, Malhar-certified meat is “fresh, clean, free from saliva contamination,” and not mixed with other animal meat. It also states that only vendors from the Hindu Khatik community are authorised to sell meat under this certification.

Proponents of the Jhatka method argue that it is more ethical, as the animal is killed instantly, avoiding prolonged suffering. The demand for non-Halal products has been rising, with changes like Air India switching to non-Halal meals for Hindu and Sikh passengers in November last year.



With ANI inputs