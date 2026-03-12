100 J&K students in Iran to return on March 14, 15: JKSA

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) said on Wednesday that around 100 students stranded in Iran will return to India via Armenia on commercial flights on March 14 and 15. Israel continued to pound Iran and Lebanon, with Tehran retaliating by striking Gulf nations. (AFP)

In a statement, the association said this will be the first batch of students returning from Iran amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

“The students will travel on Flydubai flights scheduled for March 14 and March 15, which will operate as connection flights via Dubai to Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI),” said JKSA national convenor Nasir Khuehami.

“There is currently no formal evacuation plan in place for Indian students in Iran, and those returning at present are travelling through commercial flight arrangements,” Khuehami added.

Imran Khan of Kupwara, whose son Nafi Khan is in Urmia, Iran, said the nearly 100 students there are very scared amid the conflict and want to leave.

“Our only request to the government of India is to ensure their safety until they reach home. I spoke to my son when he called this morning. Everyone here is praying for the safety of all the students,” said Imran.

Hadi Ali from Srinagar said his cousin, also in Urmia, and the other students there are terrified due to continuous bombings. “They (students) will leave for Armenia tomorrow and hopefully will reach Delhi on Saturday. Everybody in our family is worried.”

Nasir Aslam, advisor to J&K’s chief minister, said the government is making every effort to ensure students’ safety. “The government will provide buses for these students from Delhi Airport to Srinagar,” said Aslam.