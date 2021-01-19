1000 doses of Covishield vaccine found frozen in Assam; probe ordered
- Assam had received 221,500 doses of vaccines-201,500 of them Covishield and 20,000 Covaxin-of the total 380,000 doses needed to vaccinate 190,000 health workers in the first stage.
The Assam health department has ordered a probe after 100 vials containing 1000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine Covishield were found in frozen condition in Sircar Medical College Hospital (SMCH).
According to reports, the vaccine doses could have frozen due to malfunctioning of the cold chain storage at SMCH, the premier medical institution in Assam’s Barak Valley region.
“We have got reports that the doses froze. It could be due to a problem in storage. The exact reason for that would be known only after a thorough probe, which has been ordered,” said Munindra Nath Ngatey, director, health services (family welfare).
He added that the frozen doses would be sent for laboratory tests to know about their efficacy. Action could also be initiated against senior administrative staff for any negligence on their part.
According to officials, Covishield and Covaxin, the two vaccines rolled out as part of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive on Saturday needs to be stored at temperatures of 2-8 degrees Celsius.
Assam had received 221,500 doses of vaccines-201,500 of them Covishield and 20,000 Covaxin-of the total 380,000 doses needed to vaccinate 190,000 health workers in the first stage.
Till Monday, 5,542 people including doctors, nurses, hospital staff, lab technicians and ambulance drivers had got vaccinated across the state. No serious adverse impact following immunization (AEFI) was detected in the recipients.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
14 migrant workers, a yr-old infant crushed by truck in Surat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, France air exercise to kick off in Rajasthan today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India begins vaccine export from today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC worker shot dead in north Bengal, another leader dies of heart attack
- The family of the man who was shot dead alleged that he was a victim of infighting in the local unit of the Trinamool Congress.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covaxin recipients under stricter watch, says Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘To her, patients always came first’: Cancer care pioneer dies at 93
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tests for MPs; Zero, Question hours back in Budget session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior docs told to get vaccinated to instil confidence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt tweaks app to allow walk-ins, experts want wider access to shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Retired police officer arrested for vandalising RSS office in Indore
- Shrikant Sharma, a retired deputy commandant of Special Armed Force of the Madhya Pradesh police, had earlier objected to the setting up of an office of the RSS for the Ram Temple fund collection drive in his neighborhood.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination lagging, govt appeals against hesitancy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No kidnapping, no conversion, went on my own to Karnataka, says Gorakhpur woman
- The woman's father had earlier lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the youth from Karnataka for allegedly kidnapping his daughter and forcing her to change religion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC vacates stay as Jharkhand Speaker ends Babulal Marandi’s anti-defection trial
- The Speaker had initiated proceedings under anti-defection laws to decide if the merger of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P) led by Babulal Marandi into the BJP in February, 2020, was valid.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
9 states, UTs among better performing areas during Covid-19 vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP leader Raghav Chadha underlines need for monitoring water leakages
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox