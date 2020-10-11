11 arrested in Uttarakhand for online betting on Indian Premier League

india

Updated: Oct 11, 2020, 23:48 IST

The Uttarakhand police arrested 11 people in three separate incidents for alleged involvement in online betting during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Four of them were arrested from Ambala while the remaining were held in the state, the police said.

After arresting the accused, the police recovered a total of about Rs 6.20 lakh from them.

Of the 11 people, four were arrested by Dehradun police from Ambala city in its ongoing probe.

On Saturday, the Dehradun police had busted an inter-state online betting racket and recovered Rs 25 lakh.

Shweta Chaubey, Superintendent of Police, Dehradun (city) said, “The four accused identified as Ankit Jaiswal and Ankush Jaiswal (both brothers), Gagan and Himamshu were arrested from Ambala city based on the information of one of the accused arrested on Saturday.”

“The four had gone to Ambala to collect money from their clients in the inter-state online betting racket. They were arrested from a hotel after receiving a tip-off from informers,” Chaubey said.

She informed that police also recovered cash worth Rs 5.48 lakh, 22 mobile phones, two cars and other items.

“They were brought to Dehradun and presented before the local court which sent them to jail,” said Chaubey.

Meanwhile, police also arrested seven others including four in US Nagar and three in Almora for betting on IPL.

Daleep Singh Kunwar, senior superintendent of police, US Nagar said, “Police arrested the four accused on Saturday night from a hotel on the basis of a tip-off from informers where they were running online betting.”

Kunwar added, “The police recovered cash worth Rs 42,000 and three mobile phones from them.”

In the other incident, police arrested three others from a snooker club in Almora where they were carrying out online betting on IPL matches. The police recovered cash worth Rs 31,000 from them along with a few mobile phones.