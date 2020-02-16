11 die in J’khand hooch tragedy, probe ordered

india

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 23:36 IST

At least 11 people have died in the last three days and five persons are battling for life allegedly after consuming spurious liquor in two villages in Jharkhand’s Giridih district, according to the police.

Chief minister Hemant Soren has asked the district commissioner to probe the deaths that have been from Fakir Pahri and Gadikala villages under Saria and Debri blocks of the district.

The first three deaths took place on Friday, while seven died on Saturday. All the deceased were between 20 and 65 years of age, the police said.

The police said that the victims, all men, had started falling sick after consuming liquor served at a shraddha bhoj (a funeral feast), which was attended by residents of both the villages.

The latest death was of Duleswar Turi, 50, who died on Sunday while two other critically ill villagers were shifted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS), Ranchi.

Other victims have been identified as Chhathi Mahto (50), Suggai Lal Mehta (35), Degan Yadav (40), who died on Friday, and Arvind Singh (42), Ardheswar Rajak (60), Mukesh Rajak (20), Chhattu Mahto (65), Khemchandra Ray (35), Ganesh Ray (25) and Sagar Singh (32) who died on Saturday.

Replying to a tweet by CM Soren, Giridih deputy commissioner Rahul Kumar Sinha said medical camps have been set up in both the blocks for better treatment of the victims. He said post-mortem reports said the deaths were caused by consumption of excessive liquor.

Giridih civil surgeon Dr AK Sinha said, “Hooch is suspected to be the reason for these deaths as all the victims were men whereas children and women, who too attended the Shraddha Bhoj, are doing well.”

He added that the victims were taken to the hospital after they complained of vomiting and stomach ache.

District commissioner Sinha directed excise department to take strict action against sale of illegal liquor in the area.

Debri police station officer-in-charge Anup Roshan Vengra said, “Raids are being conducted in houses to search for liquor but not a single villager has been caught in possession of it in last two days.”

Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) chief Babulal Marandi, who is joining the BJP on February 17, accused the Soren government for its failure in checking sale of spurious liquor in the state.

“As per my information, the special branch had given a detailed account of the liquor sale in the state. Is the government also hand-in-glove in the illegal trade?” Marandi asked reporters at his party headquarters.