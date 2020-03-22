e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 11 who attended Kanika Kapoor’s party test negative for coronavirus

11 who attended Kanika Kapoor’s party test negative for coronavirus

Kanpur District Magistrate Brahma Deo Ram Tiwari said the 56 people had attended a “house warming party” hosted by her maternal uncle Vipul Tandon on March 13.

india Updated: Mar 22, 2020 17:37 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kanpur
Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor.
Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor.(File photo)
         

Eleven of the 56 people who had come in close contact with Kanika Kapoor at a party in Kanpur days before the Bollywood singer tested positive for the novel coronavirus were found to be not infected by the virus, a senior official said here on Sunday.

Kanpur District Magistrate Brahma Deo Ram Tiwari said the 56 people had attended a “house warming party” hosted by her maternal uncle Vipul Tandon on March 13.

Chief Medical Officer Ashok Shukla said samples were collected on Friday and Saturday and the test results came out on Sunday.

Eleven, including Tandon, have tested negative and the results of the rest are awaited, Shukla said.

Kapoor had stayed at Tandon’s house for nearly three hours, officials said. PTI CORR NAV ABH ABH

tags
top news
With clapping, bell ringing, India unites to thank coronavirus fighters
With clapping, bell ringing, India unites to thank coronavirus fighters
Covid -19 LIVE: India thanked those leading fight against Covid-19, says PM
Covid -19 LIVE: India thanked those leading fight against Covid-19, says PM
Lockdown in 75 coronavirus-hit districts; no trains, Metros, interstate buses till March 31
Lockdown in 75 coronavirus-hit districts; no trains, Metros, interstate buses till March 31
Kanika Kapoor stayed in same hotel as SA cricket team in Lucknow - Report
Kanika Kapoor stayed in same hotel as SA cricket team in Lucknow - Report
‘Rather not bowl to him’: McClenaghan comes up with epic comment on Dhoni
‘Rather not bowl to him’: McClenaghan comes up with epic comment on Dhoni
Netflix, Hotstar, other OTTs asked to lower streaming quality: COAI
Netflix, Hotstar, other OTTs asked to lower streaming quality: COAI
Coronavirus: Maruti, India’s largest carmaker, halts operations at Haryana facilities
Coronavirus: Maruti, India’s largest carmaker, halts operations at Haryana facilities
COVID-19 | ‘Janta Curfew should be implemented for a week or 10 days’: Dr Trehan
COVID-19 | ‘Janta Curfew should be implemented for a week or 10 days’: Dr Trehan
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news