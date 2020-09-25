e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 11-year-old girl in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh becomes leopard’s second victim in 3 days

11-year-old girl in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh becomes leopard’s second victim in 3 days

There has been a spate of leopard attacks by leopards in different places in Uttarakhand.

india Updated: Sep 25, 2020 00:35 IST
Hindustan Times, Dehradun/Haldwani
The same leopard is suspected to have killed two have killed two persons in three days in Pithoragarh.
The same leopard is suspected to have killed two have killed two persons in three days in Pithoragarh.(Representative photo)
         

An 11-year-old girl was killed by a leopard in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district on Thursday evening, said forest officials.

This is the second death due to a leopard attack to be reported from the district in the past three days and third in the past two weeks.

“The girl was working near her house, collecting fodder when the leopard attacked her. The incident happened in Chaana village which is around 16 km from the district headquarters. Some locals tried to save the girl when they heard her screams but they failed,” said Vinay Bhargav, divisional forest officer (DFO) Pithoragarh.

On Tuesday, a 40-year-old man was killed by a leopard in Pithoragarh forest range.

Following the incident, the district forest officials have written to the chief wildlife warden seeking permission to declare this leopard as a ‘man-eater’.

There has been a spate of leopard attacks in Uttarakahnd this year.

Last Saturday, a 7-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard when she was playing near her house in Almora district. On August 3, an 8-year-old girl was killed in a leopard attack in Tehri forest division when she was walking down a path from her house to another.

On July 11, a 60-year-old woman from Nainital district was killed y a leopard when she went to the forest to collect fodder. In the same month, an 18-month-old boy was killed by a leopard in Almora. On June 23, a woman who went to the forest to cut grass in Kathgodam area was killed by a leopard. In the same month, a teenage girl, who was listening to music on her headphones, was attacked and mauled to death by a leopard in Ramnagar area of Nainital district.

tags
top news
WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on Oct 5-6, report next year
WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on Oct 5-6, report next year
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Deepika to appear before NCB on September 26, Rakul to be questioned today
Deepika to appear before NCB on September 26, Rakul to be questioned today
Bank recovery agent arrested by NIA for Bengaluru riots after raids in 30 places
Bank recovery agent arrested by NIA for Bengaluru riots after raids in 30 places
A tightrope walk for river-crossing in Odisha’s Kandhamal, video is viral
A tightrope walk for river-crossing in Odisha’s Kandhamal, video is viral
IPL 2020: KL Rahul leads from KXIP from the front to dislodge RCB
IPL 2020: KL Rahul leads from KXIP from the front to dislodge RCB
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In