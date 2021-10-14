1,183 PSA oxygen plants under PM CARES fund operational, says govt

Of the 1,224 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants sanctioned by the Union government under the PM CARES fund, 1,183 are currently operational and work on the remaining plants will be completed by October-end, secretary, ministry of housing and urban affairs, Durga Shanker Mishra said on Wednesday.

“In 22 states, we have completed the work, while there are nine states where the work is more than 90% complete. We are using advanced technology like the Internet of Things to track the performance and functioning of all the PSA plants. Currently, 24 plants are on the IOT system. By December-end, all plants will have IOT,” Mishra said.

Mishra added that of the 3,850 PSA plants sanctioned by the Centre, central public sector undertakings (PSUs) and other sources such as state governments, 2,494 (close to 65%) are providing 3,324 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen daily, as on October 13.

HUA ministry officials said around ₹1,200 crore (almost ₹1 crore per plant) has been spent on installing these plants.

The installation of PSA plants (under PM CARES) has been carried out by the National Highways Authority of India, the Central Public Works Department, state governments and the National Buildings Construction Corporation.

In five states — Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Maharashtra — the work of installing PSA plants (under PM CARES fund) is morethan 90% complete. All the plants, Mishra said, have a warranty period of 18 months to five years.

The ministry of housing and urban affairs (HUA) has also developed a portal for monitoring the status of oxygen supply at the operational plants. The portal will give real-time information, which can be accessed by the health ministry, state governments and government hospitals where the plants have been installed.

The Centre had announced to install new oxygen plants across the country after the April-May peak of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic triggered an unprecedented shortage of medical oxygen.

For smooth functioning of these plants, Mishra said, close to 4,000 people, mostly engineers have been trained to address technical issues and 7,000 hospital staffers have been trained to perform basic work.

Mishra said with this each district in the country will have an oxygen plant. Talking about the challenges in finishing work on time, Mishra said the HUA ministry held regular meetings with state governments to ensure that the construction of plants is completed on time.

“At some places, we had to make the road to take the equipment. Oxygen supply for industrial use was not allowed during the peak Covid time. We had to coordinate with state governments to ensure that oxygen supply was provided for the construction of PSA plants. We have been able to complete 1,151 plants in 108 days,” he said.

The total oxygen supply available will be 4,820 MT daily once all the 3,850 PSA plants are operational.