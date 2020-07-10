12 gang members on the run: Police

lucknow

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 00:04 IST

Twelve members of gangster Vikas Dubey’s group — all suspected to be involved in the killing of eight policemen on July 3 — are still on the run and raids are underway to apprehend them, Uttar Pradesh police officials said on Friday.

Six people from the gang, including Vikas Dubey, have been killed in separate encounters in the state’s Kanpur, Etawah and Hamirpur, Prashant Kumar, additional director general (ADG) of police, law and order, said. He said three of the gang members have been arrested.

In a first information report (FIR) filed in Chaubeypur near Vikas Dubey’s village — Bikru — the police named of 21 people, including the gangster named in about 60 criminal cases, and 15 unidentified people.

ADG Kumar said rewards have been announced for the capture of the absconding 12 members of the gang, which laid a trap for a police team that was raiding the village and killed eight personnel on July 3.

Of those still on the run, two people — Gopal Saini and Heeru Dubey — carry a reward of ₹1 lakh each, and the remaining 10 — Chhottu Shukla, Shashikant Pandit, Shiv Tewari, Ram Singh, Ramu Bajpai, Shivam Dubey, Bal Govind, Bauwan Shukla, Vishnu Pal Yadav and Monu — carry a reward of ₹50,000 each.

Multiple teams of the Kanpur district police and UP Special Task Force (STF) are carrying out searches to arrest these 12 wanted criminals.

Apart from Dubey, the five others killed in police encounters are Prem Shankar Pandey, Atul Dubey, Amar Dubey, Praveen Dubey and Prabhat Mishra, ADG Kumar said.

Prem Shankar Pandey and Atul Dubey were gunned down within a few hours of the ambush in Bikru village in Kanpur. Two pistols looted from policemen were recovered from them.

Officials said an AK-47 assault rifle and an Insas rifle looted from the policemen killed in the ambush are still to be recovered.

Amar Dubey, Vikas Dubey’s personal security guard and a shooter, was killed in a police encounter in Hamirpur on Wednesday. Prabhat Mishra and Praveen Dubey were killed in two separate encounters in Kanpur and Etawah on Thursday.

ADG Kumar said Shyam Bajpai, Jahaan Yadav and Dayashankar Agnihotri — three other gang members who too were allegedly involved in the ambush — have been arrested in separate operations in Kanpur.

Dayashankar Agnihotri was held after he was shot in retaliatory firing by a police team in Kanpur on Sunday, while Shyam Bajpai and Jahaan Yadav were arrested from Kanpur on Monday.

In addition to this, seven people — Dayashankar Agnihotri’s wife Rekha; Amar Dubey’s wife Kushi; Vikas Dubey’s neighbours and relatives Kshama, Suresh Verma and Shanti Devi; and two sub-inspectors Vinay Tewari and KK Sharma — have been arrested for being part of the conspiracy.

Vinay Tewari was the station officer of Chaubeypur police station and KK Sharma, too, was posted there. Bikru village falls under the jurisdiction of the police station.

Tewari and Sharma allegedly tipped off Vikas Dubey about the police raid that gave him time to plan and prepare for the attack on the police team, including deputy superintendent and Bilhaur circle officer Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables.

All 68 policemen at Chaubeypur police station have been sent to police lines with officials probing an alleged nexus between law and order personnel and the gangster.

ED MAY REGISTER CASE

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) might investigate the financial network of Vikas Dubey’s gang . The ED team from its Lucknow regional office visited Kanpur on Wednesday to meet Mohit Agarwal, the inspector general (IG) of police, Kanpur range.

A senior ED official in Lucknow region, who did not want to be named, confirmed that a team visited Kanpur to collect details of Vikas Dubey’s assets and his aides who invested his illegal money into legal businesses.

He said the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act could be registered after going through all the details.