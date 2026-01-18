12 Muslim men detained for namaz ‘without permission' in empty house in UP village

Twelve Muslims were detained from a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district for offering namaz in an empty house, officials said on Sunday. The row over the prayer gathering erupted after video purportedly showing people offering namaz inside the house was circulated on social media, PTI reported citing officials. Screengrab of the video that has been shared online (X/@drshamamohd)

Police said the “precautionary action” was taken after receiving information from people in Mohammadganj village that a vacant house was allegedly being used as a “temporary madrasa” for the past several weeks.

The 12 detained persons were issued challans under sections related to breach of peace and later produced before a magistrate, who granted them bail. Efforts are underway to trace three other persons who are absconding, police said.

"Conducting any new religious activity or gathering without permission is a violation of the law. Strict action will be taken if such activities are repeated," SP (South) Anshika Verma was quoted as saying. She appealed to people to maintain peace and law and order.

According to police, preliminary inquiry revealed that the vacant house belongs to one Hanif, and was being used temporarily for Friday namaz. No written permission or valid documents could be produced when sought by the authorities, they said.

Police said some villagers had objected to the prayers being held regularly at the house without permission and informed the authorities, following which the police reached the spot and stopped the gathering.

Congress leader Dr Shama Mohamed questioned the police over its action against the 12 people and said, “Uttar Pradesh Police in Bareilly have arrested 12 Muslim people for offering namaz inside their own homes after a video surfaced. On what grounds were they arrested, @bareillypolice? Which law did they violate? Have all criminals in the state been neutralised that the UP Police is now busy terrorising its own citizens for praying inside their homes? (sic)."