close_game
close_game
News / India News / 12 injured as tourist van overturns after hitting a tree

12 injured as tourist van overturns after hitting a tree

PTI |
Dec 22, 2023 12:21 PM IST

12 injured as tourist van overturns after hitting a tree

Bhubaneswar, Dec 22 (PTI) At least 12 tourists were injured when a van in which they were travelling hit a tree and overturned near Konark in Odisha's Puri district on Friday, police said.

HT Image
HT Image

According to the police, the van carrying more than 20 tourists from the Tihidi area of Bhadrak district was travelling to Konark where the world-famous Sun temple is located. In the early hours, the vehicle hit a tree on the roadside and overturned. It was suspected that the accident occurred due to dense fog, said a police officer.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The locals rescued the injured persons and admitted them to the Gop community health centre. Four of the tourists, who sustained grievous injuries, have been referred to a hospital in Bhubaneswar, the police said.

Following the incident, the driver fled away from the spot. The Konark police seized the vehicle and have started an investigation.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out