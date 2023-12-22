12 injured as tourist van overturns after hitting a tree

Bhubaneswar, Dec 22 (PTI) At least 12 tourists were injured when a van in which they were travelling hit a tree and overturned near Konark in Odisha's Puri district on Friday, police said. HT Image

According to the police, the van carrying more than 20 tourists from the Tihidi area of Bhadrak district was travelling to Konark where the world-famous Sun temple is located. In the early hours, the vehicle hit a tree on the roadside and overturned. It was suspected that the accident occurred due to dense fog, said a police officer.

The locals rescued the injured persons and admitted them to the Gop community health centre. Four of the tourists, who sustained grievous injuries, have been referred to a hospital in Bhubaneswar, the police said.

Following the incident, the driver fled away from the spot. The Konark police seized the vehicle and have started an investigation.