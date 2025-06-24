120 acre of encroached forest land cleared in Bengaluru: Officials

The forest department on Monday cleared 120 acres of encroached forest land in Survey No 1 of the Kadugodi plantation, located in Bidarahalli Hobli of Bengaluru East taluk, according to an official. After removing encroachments, the department demarcated the forest land boundaries and planted native saplings in the area as part of a long-term ecological restoration effort (HT photo)

The operation, carried out following directions from forest, environment and ecology minister Eshwar Khandre, was spearheaded by officials of the Bengaluru Urban forest division.

An official said that the drive was conducted with the aid of heavy machinery and under tight police security. After removing encroachments, the department demarcated the forest land boundaries and planted native saplings in the area as part of a long-term ecological restoration effort, the official said.

Minister Eshwar Khandre said, “I have directed officials to take action against forest land encroachments. As part of this operation, we have taken a major step toward protecting the city’s green lungs. Hundreds of acres of land have been reclaimed by the government. Through continuous efforts, over the past two years, we’ve recovered a total of 248 acres of forest land in Bengaluru city, previously encroached upon and worth thousands of crores.”

Earlier, he expressed concern about the pace of Bengaluru’s urban expansion and the corresponding loss of green cover. He emphasised that forest lands must be safeguarded and encroachments removed through legal mechanisms to preserve the city’s environmental balance.

Deputy conservator of forests (DCF) Sivasankar Sengottuvel said that Monday’s operation was part of a broader crackdown. “Approximately 130 acres of forest land was reclaimed by the forest department. Notices will be issued to those responsible for the construction. None of the individuals or entities involved have the necessary documents to justify their occupation of the forest land,” he said.

He also said that the forest department will continue its work to complete the recovery of encroached areas within the next two days.

According to official records, the forest department has so far cleared 128 acres of encroached forest land across Bengaluru over the last two years. “With the addition of the 120 acres reclaimed on Monday, the total now stands at 248 acres, with an estimated cumulative market value exceeding ₹8,000 crore. The estimated market value of the land recovered on Monday is likely over ₹4,000 crore.”