120k H-1B applications selected for FY2026; 27% down from last year: Key numbers here

The Trump administration has selected 120,141 H-1B visa applications for the 2026 financial year, according to new data released by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Only around 336,000 people submitted applications this year — down from 423,000 last year(Representational Image)

President Donald Trump has supported work-based visas like the H-1B in the past. However, this latest announcement shows a more cautious approach to employment-based immigration. It comes at a time when immigration policies are being closely examined once again.

The number of total registrations and eligible applicants for H-1B visas dropped sharply this year. USCIS received 358,737 registrations for FY 2026, of which 343,981 were considered eligible. That’s 27% fewer than the 470,342 eligible registrations in FY 2025.

Only around 336,000 people submitted applications this year — down from 423,000 last year. This could mean that fewer people are interested, or that the rules have become stricter.

Most of the eligible applications — about 336,153 — came from individuals who submitted only one registration. Just 7,828 applicants had multiple registrations, which is much lower than in earlier years when this was more common.

In FY 2024, there were more than 758,000 eligible registrations, and 188,400 applications were selected. The big drop this year suggests that demand is falling, or that rules are tighter.

The lottery system used to choose H-1B applications selected about 35% of all eligible registrations this year. Around 57,600 employers took part in FY 2026 — a similar number to the 52,700 in FY 2025. However, there were far fewer unique applicants this year.

The average number of registrations per person also dropped — from 1.06 in 2025 to 1.01 in 2026 — showing that most applicants had just one entry.

The H-1B visa is still popular in tech, finance, and education. In 2024, big companies like Amazon, Google, and Meta received thousands of these visas. Tesla, led by Elon Musk, also brought in many skilled workers through the programme.

The H-1B visa has a yearly limit of 65,000 new visas, with an extra 20,000 for people who hold a U.S. master’s degree or higher.

U.S. Tech Workers, a group critical of the H-1B scheme, said on social media platform X:

“H-1B visa numbers for FY 2026: Despite mass tech layoffs and voter backlash—especially after the Christmas H-1B uproar—the Trump team stays hands-off: 120,141 NEW H-1Bs selected for FY2026. Demand remains high despite layoffs—a clear sign U.S. workers are being replaced.”

Even though Donald Trump is pushing tougher immigration policies, the real impact of these changes on H-1B applications may not be seen until next year. Much will depend on how the job market and immigration rules change over the next few months.