Indian-origin man's controversial call to end H-1B Visas sparks uproar on social media; Here's what he said

A man of Indian descent living in the United States has drawn criticism for openly advocating for the cancellation of all H-1B visas and the repatriation of visa holders to their native countries. 'All H-1B visas should expire, the program should be ended, and visa holders should be sent back to their home countries," Rohit Joy said on X.

Joy's post came in response to the statement of Rich McCormick, a Republican congressman, who endorsed the expansion of domestic visa renewals for H-1B and other low-risk visa holders.

He disclosed that he joined a bipartisan effort last week in support of increasing domestic visa renewals for H-1B and other low-risk visa holders. “It's time to modernise our visa system by reducing costs, boosting efficiency, and keeping America competitive.”

Rohit Joy faces criticism

However, a lot of users didn't agree with Joy. “Absolutely not. The system has been completely abused and is directly responsible for Americans losing their jobs,” one X user wrote.

“Disagree with this 💯%,” another commented.

“I don't have an opinion yet on whether or not H1-B should be ended in the future or reworked. I'd be in favor of something to the effect of.. if you're a current H1-B and have submitted net positive tax returns for five years, then we can open up the green card path to you, and then shut down H1-B for the future.. (thinking out loud),” a third user stated.

Ajay Jain Bhutoria on bipartisan support for domestic visa renewal

Employers in the United States are permitted to employ skilled foreign workers in specialty jobs that need a bachelor's degree or above under the H-1B visa program.

H-1B visa holders must visit a US embassy in their home country to renew their visas under the existing regulations, which can cause delays and confusion.

In 2024, a pilot program was started to address this problem by enabling specific H-1B holders to renew their visas from within the United States. Indian-American businessman Ajay Jain Bhutoria suggested the project.

Bhutoria, who has been instrumental in advocating for domestic visa renewals, provided an update on X on May 15.

“I'm thrilled to see bipartisan support for domestic visa renewal! The pilot programme, launched based on my recommendation to the WHIAANHPI Commission & implemented by the State Dept, is a step forward.”