125 child labourers rescued from Gujarat

125 child labourers rescued from Gujarat

The team, headed by circle inspector Shyam Singh, was accompanied by members of NGO, Asra, and the child welfare committee (CWC).

india Updated: Dec 30, 2019 01:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Surat
The children were rescued after these teams, along with that of Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi’s NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolnan, raided an apartment in Puna locality here, an official said.
The children were rescued after these teams, along with that of Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi's NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolnan, raided an apartment in Puna locality here, an official said.(HT File)
         

A team of anti-human traffic units of Rajasthan and Gujarat, raided hostels and residential areas in Surat in Gujarat and rescued 125 children in the 10-16 age group on Sunday, police said.

The team, headed by circle inspector Shyam Singh, was accompanied by members of NGO, Asra, and the child welfare committee (CWC).

“The rescued children are being brought to Udaipur,” said Udaipur superintendent of police Kailash Bishnoi. These children were brought from Rajasthan to work in the city’s textile sector, hotels and as domestic workers, they said.

The children were rescued after these teams, along with that of Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi’s NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolnan, raided an apartment in Puna locality here, an official said.

Twelve people were held in the raid and have been handed over to Surat police, he said.

“Of the 138 children rescued, 128 are from Rajasthan, the rest from Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. Twelve people have been detained and handed over to police, though the kingpin is missing,” Shailendra Pandya, Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights member said.

