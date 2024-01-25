12-yr-old boy who went missing from Bengaluru coaching centre found in Hyderabad

A 12-year-old boy who went missing from his coaching centre in Bengaluru on Sunday has been located at the Nampally metro station in Hyderabad on Wednesday, police officials said. Parinav, a Class 6 student of Deens Academy of Gunjur in Bengaluru, had gone to Allen tutorial classes in Whitefield after which he went missing.

Bengaluru police and the family took to social media to announce the tracing of the boy and expressed gratitude to the public.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Parinav, a Class 6 student of Deens Academy of Gunjur in Bengaluru, had gone to Allen tutorial classes in Whitefield after which he went missing. Parinav was last caught on the CCTV camera at the Majestic bus stand. The boy’s movements were captured by various CCTV cameras in Marathahalli, Yamlur, and Majestic, with the last sighting at the Majestic bus stand. He was seen leaving the coaching centre in Whitefield around 11 am and then at a petrol pump near Yemlur around 3 pm. He was last spotted deboarding a bus that evening in Bengaluru’s Majestic bus terminus, which connects the city to every other corner in Karnataka and beyond.

“If anybody found this guy, anywhere plz take him to nearest police station or contact below given numbers. Last we found him in Majestic bus stop at 4.39 pm on Jan 21,” the Whitefield police station had written in their initial social media post on Tuesday.

They later shared an update on the matter, uploading a video of the missing boy on Wednesday morning, writing, “Thank you everyone, this boy was found at Hyderabad, parents are on the way to pick him up...once again thank you for all your support.”

The police are still investigating the circumstances that led him to reach Hyderabad, approximately 570 km away.

A widespread social media campaign played a crucial role in tracing Parinav, who was eventually located in Hyderabad. Despite police efforts over the past three days, Parinav managed to evade them. He finally confirmed his identity at the Nampally metro station in Hyderabad on Wednesday night, three days after his disappearance. His parents were promptly informed, and they headed to Hyderabad to reunite with their son.

Police said that a media professional, Vandana, in Hyderabad on a work trip played a pivotal role in the recovery. Spotting a familiar-looking boy at the Nampally metro station on Wednesday at 6.30 am, she identified him as Parinav. Vandana immediately confirmed his identity and alerted authorities, as well as Parinav’s parents and volunteer groups in Bengaluru.

The fact that Parinav was still wearing the same clothes as the day he went missing, widely circulated on social media, aided in his prompt identification. “He was headed towards LB Nagar in Hyderabad at the time of discovery,” Vandnada told the media

Parinav’s mother expressed her gratitude through a video, thanking the public for their assistance in finding her son. She announced that the family would be bringing him from Hyderabad shortly.

Parinav’s father Sukesh, an engineer, said that he was not aware of how the boy ended up at the metro station. “I really want to thank all those nameless strangers who helped us in finding my boy. Without his picture being splashed all over, the person in Hyderabad would never have thought to stop a boy and ask,” he said.

According to Sukesh, the boy resorted to selling his beloved Parker Pen for money during his ordeal, highlighting his fondness for the writing instrument.