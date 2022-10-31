12-yr-old dies while rehearsing Bhagat Singh execution scene in K’taka

A 12-year-old boy allegedly accidentally hanged himself while rehearsing Bhagat Singh’s execution scene in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district on Sunday, police said.

The boy, Sanjay Gowda, was a Class 7 student and was reportedly rehearsing for a school event on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1. His parents were away at work when the purported incident occurred, police said.

“It seems the boy took a rope and tied it to the fan in his room while rehearsing. He covered his head with a woolen cap and fastened a noose around his neck. It appears that he jumped from the cot and died within minutes,” a senior police officer said. “After the parents returned home, they found their son hanging from the fan. They took him to the district hospital where he was declared brought dead on arrival,” the officer said, seeking anonymity. A probe into the matter is underway, the officer said.

“The boys would rehearse the same play in school but never used a stool. Gowda was very active and friendly,” Sunder Raj, whose son studies in the same school, said.