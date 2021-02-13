News updates from HT: 13 mild earthquakes hits Delhi-NCR in 2020 and all the latest news
Delhi-NCR experienced 13 mild earthquakes in 2020: Govt data
While the tremors felt late on Friday night was the first massive jolt in Delhi and NCR in 2021, government data shows the year 2020 was full of mild earthquakes for the National Capital Region. Read more
Vaccination day 29: Healthcare workers to get 2nd shot beginning from today
India's vaccination drive which began on January 16 enters 29th day on Saturday, thus beginning the phase where second shots of the vaccine will begin to be administered. Read more
No communal angle, business rivalry behind Mangolpuri murder: Police
Tension simmered in Delhi’s Mangolpuri on Friday after the murder of a 25-year-old man took a communal twist even as police said their investigations revealed that the crime was a result of personal enmity. Read more
PM Modi to dedicate Arjun tank to nation on Sunday, Army to get 118 latest tanks
In yet another boost for Make in India in defence Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Main Battle Tank Arjun Mark1A to the nation on Sunday. Read more
Priyanka Chopra channels inner CEO in well-fitted blazer worth Rs.54k
If you are a boss babe in real life, you should even dress like one. Seems like Priyanka Chopra believes in the statement. Read more
India vs England: 'We back him completely,' Rahane dismisses criticism over Pujara's slow batting
India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has been on top of his game for the past few years. Read more
How the Congress G-23 came together | Watch
In the latest episode of On The Record, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, spoke to Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury and Saubhadra Chatterji.
News updates from HT: 13 mild earthquakes hits Delhi-NCR in 2020
From 1.48 lakh active cases to 1.35 lakh, India witnessed sharp decline
Dense fog engulfs parts of Delhi, AQI remains in 'very poor' category
LIVE: Mexico reports 10,388 new Covid-19 cases
‘Depressed over power bill’, farmer in Bihar’s Rohtas district ends life
- The farmer who had taken a power connection in 2010, had outstanding dues of ₹23,000.
‘Recced his office’: Jaish terrorist reveals Pak’s plan to target NSA Ajit Doval
Farm stir LIVE| Protesters won't return home till agreement is reached: Tikait
Gold, silver prices see volatility throughout the week
- Gold prices slipped below ₹46,500 last week marking an eight-month low.
‘Not easy to force a tattoo’: Delhi HC grants bail to rape accused
- While the woman had alleged that the accused forcibly tattooed his name on the woman’s arm, the court said it is not an “easy job to make a tattoo”.
Order banning protest has been withdrawn, cops tell Delhi high court
- Justice Prathiba M Singh noted the submissions of advocate Gautam Narayan, representing the Delhi police, and asked them to decide within seven days on an application by a social activist seeking permission to conduct a protest at Jantar Mantar.
BJP, Rahul Gandhi in war of words over claims of land being conceded
- Minister of state for home affairs G Kishan Reddy said the Congress MP should question his great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru who “gave India’s land to China”.
India begins roll-out of second shot today
- Government experts said recipients will not need to take their second doses exactly at the 28-day mark but a window of two weeks will be given – which means the doses will need to be taken 4-6 weeks after the first were administered.
16 killed in Tamil Nadu fireworks unit blaze
- Officials fear the toll could go up with several of those injured in a critical condition. They said some of the bodies were charred beyond recognition.
