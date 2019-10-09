e-paper
14 arrested in Manipur for forcibly marrying couple, manhandling child

In a video of the incident, both the victims are seen sitting on the floor, with garlands of used plastic bottles round their necks as the mob comprising of mostly women hurled expletives at them and manhandled the child.

india Updated: Oct 09, 2019 01:20 IST
Sadiq Naqvi
Sadiq Naqvi
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Manipur Police arrested fourteen people including 10 women after an incident of mob violence.
Manipur Police arrested fourteen people including 10 women after an incident of mob violence.(GETTY IMAGES.)
         

Manipur Police arrested fourteen people including 10 women after an incident of mob violence where a man and a woman were assaulted and allegedly forcibly married after locals caught them together in Bishnupur district, officials said on Tuesday.

The locals allegedly assaulted the minor daughter of the woman too. A video of the incident which had gone viral on social media on Sunday indicated.

“We arrested three people today and another 11 on Monday after an incident on Sunday where a man and a woman were restrained and assaulted. In the video, we found that the daughter of the woman victim was also manhandled and assaulted so we charged the arrested persons under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act,” said Priyadarshini Laishram, Superintendent of Police, Bishnupur.

According to the police, the locals of the village caught the 33-year-old woman and her 8-year-old daughter with a 30-year-old man and took them to the community hall of Potshangbam village. “Aware that they were having an illicit affair, the mob conducted Keinya Katpa or a forced marriage,” said a police official.

In a video of the incident, both the victims are seen sitting on the floor, with garlands of used plastic bottles round their necks as the mob comprising of mostly women hurled expletives at them and manhandled the child.

“The state government will not tolerate such inhuman mob justice and six culprits have been arrested till now, more will be booked under the law of the land,” Chief Minister N Biren Singh wrote on Facebook on Monday.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 01:20 IST

