14 kids go blind, more hospitalised after ‘carbide’ Diwali cracker gun use in Madhya Pradesh

The use of 'carbide gun', a common firecracker device sold as toys on Diwali, has reportedly led to 14 children losing their eyesight, and 122 children getting hospitalised with severe eye injuries in parts of Madhya Pradesh.

The children had reportedly played with the “carbide gun”, also known as “desi firecracker gun” around Diwali. The gun, which is made of tin pipes and gunpowder, produces a violent blast, critically injuring the face and eyes.

Over 120 children were admitted to hospitals in Madhya Pradesh in three days for severe injuries, including 14 children who lost their eyesight, according to a NDTV report.

Among the worst-hit districts of MP is Vidisha, where local markets were seen selling the “carbide guns” despite a ban imposed by the government on October 18.

A victim told NDTV that he saw videos on social media and tried to make the firecracker gun at home, but it exploded in front of him, leading to the injury. Another seven-year-old victim, who is now recovering at the hospital, said that she bought the homemade gun, following which it exploded in front of her face, and her eyes burned completely.

Doctors across Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior are increasingly seeing these cases and have warned parents of the explosive devices. According to them, these explosives can burn the retina and cause direct damage to the eyes. They cautioned that these guns are not toys but rather an improvised explosive device.

These guns are priced between ₹150 to ₹200 and are sold in shops as toys. Sometimes, children make these using plastic or tin pipes, filling them with gunpowder, calcium carbide and matchstick heads. They then light it, which leads to a violent blast that causes small debris and burning gas to hit the eyes and face, the report said.

According to the police officials, these guns are being sold as “mini cannons” in local stalls.

Social media is also fueling the craze with dangerous reels and shorts tagged as “firecracker gun challenge.”