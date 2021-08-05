Home / India News / 14 labourers employed on rail project rescued from ‘bonded’ labour: Goa official
The labourers rescued in Goa were working on the doubling of the railway track from Vasco to Karnataka, which is being staunchly opposed by environmental and anti-coal activists. (HT File Photo/Bachchan Kumar)
The labourers rescued in Goa were working on the doubling of the railway track from Vasco to Karnataka, which is being staunchly opposed by environmental and anti-coal activists. (HT File Photo/Bachchan Kumar)
india news

14 labourers employed on rail project rescued from ‘bonded’ labour: Goa official

A Telangana-based non-profit alleged that the labourers were trafficked to Goa and forced to work at lower than the minimum wage
READ FULL STORY
By Gerard de Souza
UPDATED ON AUG 05, 2021 12:45 AM IST

PANAJI: Fourteen labourers employed by a railway contractor for double-tracking work at Quepem in South Goa were rescued from ‘bonded’ labour by the Sub Divisional Magistrate on a complaint by the Telangana-based non-profit, National Adivasi Solidarity Council, people familiar with the matter said.

The council alleged that the labourers were trafficked to Goa and forced to work at lower than the minimum wage and denied other benefits due to them under the law.

The labourers, who were employed to work on the doubling of the railway track from Vasco to Karnataka, which is being staunchly opposed by environmental and anti-coal activists, were allegedly found to be staying next to the railway track in unhygienic conditions, without proper shelter and toilet.

“Some of the labourers were found to be as old as 72 years. The labourers complained about not receiving minimum wages, restrictions regarding returning home, no ESI - Provident Fund,” Arun Pandey of Anyay Rahit Zindagi, an NGO associated with their rescue, said.

The labourers were living along with their children in the makeshift shanties near the railway track.

Local officials said the labour contractor who arranged the labourers on behalf of the company contracted by the railways has been booked.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.