14 more test positive for Covid-19 in Kerala, total cases rise to 105

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 23:55 IST

With 14 more people in Kerala testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday the total number of infected by coronavirus in the state rose to 105, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said and warned that the government will henceforth strictly enforce a lockdown.

The number of people under observation has also risen to 72,460 out of which 71,994 are in their homes and 466 in hospitals.

Out of 14 fresh cases six were from Kasaragod in north Kerala which bore the maximum brunt after some people who returned from Persian Gulf countries flouted guidelines and roamed around freely before they tested positive.

Last week a man who returned from Dubai had slipped out of home quarantine and participated in weddings, sport events and many other functions. The police have impounded passports of two such persons.

The CM said among the 14 to test positive is a health worker who cared for Covid-19 patients.

He said the state will enforce the lockdown strictly in view of increasing number of cases and alerted local bodies and others to prepare facilities for more isolation wards.

“It seems some people have taken the lockdown casually. We will be forced to enforce it strictly. Passes will be issued to those who want to come out of their houses citing proper reasons. Others will be dealt with seriously,” he said adding police were given strict instructions to enforce the lockdown.

Police said they registered 402 cases against those who flouted lockdown guidelines in the state. Director General of Police Loknath Behra said police will increase their vigil and will show no leniency towards those who come out of their houses without valid reasons.

“Some people have taken it lightly. We will not allow this to happen,” said the DGP.

After Maharashtra, Kerala has reported maximum number of cases. It was the first to report three cases in the country two months ago. All three were later discharged.