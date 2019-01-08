14 trains to Delhi delayed due to fog

At least 14 trains to Delhi were delayed due to low visibility on Tuesday, the second straight day, news agency ANI reported.

All flights at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and at least 13 trains to the national capital were late on Monday because of bad weather.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted dense to very dense fog in many places over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi for Tuesday.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 7.1 degrees, which was normal, on Monday.

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 10:16 IST