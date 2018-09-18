14-year-old Kashmir boy found dead; police file murder case

A 14-year-old boy was found dead with bruises on his nose in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Tuesday, a day after he left home.

Police said they have registered a murder case and detained a suspect for the death of the Class 6 student, who was found dead in a field some 500 metres away from his home.

Arshad Salfie, the police’s station house officer in Ganderbal, said that the boy’s parents didn’t file a missing report because they thought that he was visiting relatives.

“When he did not return they started looking for him at relatives and other places,” Salfi said.

Khaleel Poswal, superintendent of police, Ganderbal, said they were ascertaining the cause of death as there were bruises on the boy’s nose.

He said that they would be able to tell about the cause of death after a post mortem. “A board of doctors has been formed to ascertain the cause of his death,” the SP said.

This is third such type of death of a minor in Kashmir in recent past.

The mutilated and decomposed body of a 9-year-old girl was found in the forests of Boniyar in Baramulla district on September 2, nine days after she disappeared from her home in Lari Trikanjan, Uri. Police arrested her step mother, the woman’s 14-year-old son, and their three accomplices for her rape and murder.

On July 19, a 10-year-old missing boy’s mutilated body was found three days after he had gone missing in north Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The Class 3 student disappeared after he left home for the market in Gulgam village of Kupwara. His body was found naked, partially burnt and his left arm was missing.

